Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,350 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF alerts:

SILJ stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.