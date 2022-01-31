Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

