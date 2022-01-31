Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,056 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. reduced their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $567,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,433 shares of company stock worth $2,134,348. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -146.95 and a beta of 0.70.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

