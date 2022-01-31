Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $58,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $202.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.92 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

