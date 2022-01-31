Arizona State Retirement System Sells 755 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,745 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $109.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

