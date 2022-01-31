Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 447,317 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 447,317 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of CryoLife worth $65,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CryoLife by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CryoLife by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CryoLife by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CryoLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in CryoLife by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRY opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.22 million, a P/E ratio of 596.20 and a beta of 1.53. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

