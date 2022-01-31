Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 13,863 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $40,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 181,723 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,962,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

