Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $94,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,899,000 after purchasing an additional 452,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after purchasing an additional 435,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,861,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,774,000 after acquiring an additional 188,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $23.30 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

