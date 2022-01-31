Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,627,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,145 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Upland Software worth $54,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 238,167 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 195,050 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 428,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 159,319 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $571.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

