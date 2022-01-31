BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,340 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,856,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,765,000 after purchasing an additional 469,896 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7,108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 241,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 238,132 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after acquiring an additional 798,708 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.