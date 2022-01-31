Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $109,000 in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 1,065.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 195.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $106.41.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

