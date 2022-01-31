BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 124 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $624.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $629.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.