General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $50.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

