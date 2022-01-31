BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.47 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Cable One by 38.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cable One by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cable One by 31.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,508.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,691.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,823.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,448.14 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

