Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $16,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brunswick by 7.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after buying an additional 154,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after buying an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 15.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

BC stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

