BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $15,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTS opened at $153.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

