Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $270,400,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after acquiring an additional 674,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IQVIA by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after buying an additional 494,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

NYSE IQV opened at $238.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.51 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.79.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

