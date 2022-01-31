1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLWS stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLWS. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

