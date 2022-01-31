BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $196.89 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

