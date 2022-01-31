Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 60.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,034.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,203.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,286.00. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $803.00 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

