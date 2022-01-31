Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $84.67 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,935 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

