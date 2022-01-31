Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 200,987 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 929,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,987 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $18,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CORT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

