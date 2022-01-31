Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 390,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,910,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of IVR opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $807.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.27. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.