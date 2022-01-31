Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 905,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,313 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kemper were worth $60,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $59.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

