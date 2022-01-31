SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$33.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRU.UN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

SRU.UN opened at C$30.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.81. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$23.33 and a 1-year high of C$32.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

