Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Update

Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the December 31st total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCR. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Intercure during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,397,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Intercure during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intercure during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Intercure during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercure in the third quarter worth $776,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INCR opened at $5.89 on Monday. Intercure has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter.

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through two segments: the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and the Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segment. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

