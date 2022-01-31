Brokerages Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $118,200. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

