First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First High-School Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) by 126.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First High-School Education Group worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHS stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. First High-School Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

