Yield Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $416,512.66 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $416,512.66 and approximately $38,731.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00045577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00110375 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

