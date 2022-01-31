155,707 Shares in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 155,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at $3,964,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTEC opened at $9.98 on Monday. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

