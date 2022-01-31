Sensient Technologies Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SXT opened at $84.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

