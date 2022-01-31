Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN):

1/24/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Huntington Bancshares is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Huntington Bancshares is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/6/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.18 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Huntington Bancshares Incorporated alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,548. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.