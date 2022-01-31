SThree plc (LON:STEM) Declares Dividend of GBX 8

SThree plc (LON:STEM) announced a dividend on Monday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from SThree’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SThree stock opened at GBX 466.82 ($6.30) on Monday. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 310.04 ($4.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($8.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 473.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 513.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £623.82 million and a PE ratio of 20.27.

Get SThree alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.77) price target on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.