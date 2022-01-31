MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 120,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $718,198.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth $312,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth $2,478,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth $5,520,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MarketWise in the second quarter worth $6,021,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTW opened at $5.68 on Friday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

