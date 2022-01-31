Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,369,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,290 shares of company stock worth $6,950,686. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a market cap of $721.64 million, a PE ratio of 290.07 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

