Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($29.68) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,750.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $27.60 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

