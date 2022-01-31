Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
BAYRY opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 296.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
