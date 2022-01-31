Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAYRY opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 296.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.