HC Wainwright Upgrades KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) to “Buy”

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $6.44 on Monday. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KemPharm will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 3,242.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after buying an additional 1,909,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 391,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KemPharm by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,659,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

