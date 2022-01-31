AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.47. AZEK has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.86.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in AZEK by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.