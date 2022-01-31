Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $129.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.13.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

