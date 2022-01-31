GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $686.64.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $643.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $669.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.68. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

