MMOCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $20.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a market cap of $276,138.63 and approximately $20.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

