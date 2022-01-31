Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ViacomCBS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 723,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 193,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

