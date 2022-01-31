GeoWealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 357.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 784.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of SDIV opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

