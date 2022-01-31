Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $207,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $419,260. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. The company has a market cap of $790.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

