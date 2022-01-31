Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 47,610 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,610 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

CADE opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

