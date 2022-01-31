Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 55.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $77.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $81.55.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.