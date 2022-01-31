Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -10.56%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

