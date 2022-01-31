Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Assurant by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Assurant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Assurant by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $151.05 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.26 and a 200-day moving average of $159.37.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

