Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 80,210 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 435.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $42,032.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.